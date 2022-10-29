The group of musicians, band members and friends got together for the first time in over 15 years at The Nursery Inn, in Hopps Street, to reminisce about old times.

They included Alan Grange, a former road manager for 60s Hartlepool band KT’s Engine, who now lives in California, and Derek ‘Wilko’ Wilkinson, who also travelled to town from America’s west coast.

Derek, from Hartlepool, worked as a tour manager for top international acts, including Scottish funk and R&B group Average White Band (AWB) who had a series of hits in the 70s.

Rolling back the years at reunion. Back row: Alan Grange, Tony Turnbull, George Totty, John Holdforth, John Gretton and John Siddle and (front) Derek ‘Wilko’ Wilkinson and friend Billy Fothergill.

Also joining the party at the reunion was KT’s Engine’s drummer Tony Turnbull, former music shop owner John ’Sconner’ Holdforth, Sticklebacks guitarist John Gretton, and John Siddle a road manager for People’s Mass.

Alan also invited KT Engine bass player Les Taylor and guitarist Dave Scott to the reunion, but unfortunately they were unable to make it.

The band was formed in 1967 and managed by local businessman Ken Tyzack, from Seaton Carew.

Alan, who produces a podcast with ‘Wilko’ and fellow Hartlepool roadie Mal Craggs called Rock and Roll Rowdies, said: “Wilko and myself have been in the States since 1975, while Mal stayed based in the UK and now lives in Kent.

"We both were in England to record more material for our podcast, working with our old pal Mark ‘Hobbit’ Emery who was and still occasionally is sound engineer.

“It might have been a little bit short notice for some people, and perhaps some are still Covid-shy, and we had hoped for more to show up, but was still great to see some of our friends again.

“We are all in our seventies and we would like to have a good get together before it’s too late.”

Alan moved across the Atlantic in 1975 with Wishbone Ash and worked with Average White Band for about ten years, before tours with Bette Midler, Supertramp and more through the 80s and 90s.