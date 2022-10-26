Michael Gallagher’s latest song will drop on Friday (October 28) as he prepares to release his first EP next year.

Summer Girl was recorded earlier this year and will be part of the upcoming record, with two more singles on the way.

Michael, 26, from the Dyke House area of Hartlepool, was struck by inspiration for the song over lockdown and has described it as “polished” and “energetic”.

Michael recorded an acoustic gig at Suit Direct Stadium earlier this year./Photo: A State Of Mind Media

"It’s been quite a while since I’ve put new music out. I’m excited to see the reception of the single and what people think of it. I think it will go down well,” he said.

"I was thinking about summers gone by. It’s about how relationships break down, but people always look back and think things were better than they were.”

The song comes just weeks after Michael had a proud moment at Hartlepool United’s home game against Carlisle United on October 8, when ‘Pools walked out to the sound of his rendition of popular fans’ chant Every Saturday We Follow.

Michael Gallagher's latest song Summer Girl is coming out on Friday, October 28./Photo: Barnaby Fairley

Michael, a Pools fan himself and a former season ticket holder, said: "I was quite pleased with it.”

He added: "I was quite excited about and I was really thankful for the opportunity.”

Next month, Michael will return to the stage of Hartlepool Town Hall for the first time in three years. The gig will take place on Friday, November 18, starting at 7pm.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://thisfeeling.co.uk/michaelgallagher/.