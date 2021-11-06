Bars in Hartlepool turn blue to raise awareness for men’s mental health

Mia Cockrill from the Pot House with a selection of Mentell information items.

Since the start of the week, the Pot House, in Bedford Street, and the Cosmopolitan, in Durham Street, have transformed their bars to show support for a nationwide men’s mental health campaign.

The Turn Your Bar Blue campaign organised by charity Mentell takes place during the first week of each month across different venues who have signed up to help raise awareness of men’s mental health.

Both venues in Hartlepool have had Mentell leaflets and beer mats on display, with the Cosmopolitan literally lighting its bar in blue blue with special lights.

Jodi Clayton (left) and Sarah Horsefield from The Cosmopolitan with some of the Mentell information items on display at the bar.

Jane Fleming, licencee at the Cosmopolitan, has said that feedback from customers has been “really good” with “quite a lot” of people taking a card with them to find out more about the campaign.

Jane said: “It’s been excellent, really good. They have all noticed that we have turned the bar blue. We have actually put lights on.”

She added: “I think it should be highlighted for men, because men don’t really talk about anything. Ladies have a chat, speak to each other about their problems, but men don’t speak.

"I think it’s really important.”

A selection of Mentell information items on the bar at the Pot House

Over at the Pot House, all beer mats have been replaced with Mentell blue mats this week as well.

Mia Cockrill, bar supervisor at the pub, has said that the venue might take it a step further in the future as the landlady is happy for the pub to host mental health days both in private and for the public.

Mia, 21, has added that she is “glad” the pub decided to join the Turn Your Bar Blue campaign.

She said: “We are happy to be involved with this.

"I hold men’s mental health awareness close to my heart, because I’ve lost a cousin and a good friend to suicide, so I am glad the pub decided to do this.“

Mentell provides free circles for men aged over 18, where they can talk or simply listen in a “safe and confidential space”.

To find out more, visit Mentell’s website at www.mentell.org.uk/.

