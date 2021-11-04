New Hartlepool art group allows men to explore creative side and feel good

Town artist Danny Short has started the weekly new group after he was approached by Hartlepool Holistic Wellbeing Centre, whose holistic activities, treatments and therapies provide income for Alice House Hospice.

The new group takes place every Tuesday morning at the Holistic Wellbeing Centre in Wells Avenue and provides an avenue for men to explore and develop their creative side in a relaxing environment.

The centre says art can be a powerful tool to help men deal with physical or mental health issues but the group is open to all.

Danny, 26, whose art helped him overcome mental health problems, said: “Art can be very transformative for people; you can explore your artistic side and start to be more flexible in your own life.

"I started volunteering at the hospice and they asked me what I was interested in and I mentioned art.

"They thought it was a great idea to set this group up and get people together.

"It’s for all abilities, you don’t have to have high degree of art.

“You can just come along and I will take people through what to do and teach new skills as well.”

The group uses mixed media and natural resources in an extension of Danny’s own style of art which he has showcased in several recent exhibitions.

Jan Grocott, senior manager of Therapeutic Support Services, said: “Our past experience is that women are more likely to consider and address their wellbeing needs than men.

"We hope that our Creative Vision for Men group will provide an opportunity for more men to join us at the centre and improve their wellbeing.”

The centre already provides a range of therapeutic holistic treatments and therapies which support a person’s physical, emotional, and psychological health and wellbeing, including their ever popular group guided meditations.

Creative Vision for Men takes place each Tuesday from 10am-11.30am and costs £5 to attend.

For more information or to book, contact the Holistic Wellbeing Centre on (01429) 855595.

