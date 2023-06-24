Beach-friendly wheelchairs help people make memories at Seaton Carew beach

Its arrival brings the total of special wheelchairs available at Seaton Carew to four.

Local Hartlepool borough councillor Sue Little has said the new wheelchair is “really, really welcome” and its seat is slightly higher, making it more accessible for people who struggle to bend.

Councillor Little said: "We were quite busy over the weekend rolling them out.

High Tunstall College of Science pupil Charlotte Wilson used the special wheelchair to access the beach as part of her coursework./Photo: Frank Reid

"Everyone should know how comfortable sand is between your toes. It’s a great invention and I’m proud to be part of the team.”

The new wheelchair has already been put to use, helping High Tunstall College of Science Year 10 student Charlotte Wilson access the beach earlier this week in order to complete coursework as part of her GSCE Geography studies.

High Tunstall headteacher Mark Tilling has described the wheelchairs as a valuable resource for the town.

Charlotte Wilson in her wheelchair with one of the volunteers (left) and Counillor Sue Little (right)./Photo: Frank Reid

Mr Tilling said: "Charlotte is a member of our college and accesses the full curriculum. It’s really important that she’s able to access the field work as part of the GCSE Geography course.

"Having the wheelchairs available to people to use is a really valuable resource for the town.

"Charlotte really enjoyed it and is now preparing her coursework for it.”

Councillor Little added: "I think the students were really pleased that she could join in as well.”

The wheelchairs are available throughout the entire year.

Last summer, they helped a woman who had lost her leg take her teenage children to the beach for the first time.

The special wheelchairs also saved the family holiday of a man who had broken his leg.

A veteran has also accessed them to take part in the annual Boxing Day Dip for charity.

"It’s just wonderful. People can do things, they don’t have to be excluded,” Councillor Little said.