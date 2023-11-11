Tickets are now on sale to watch Beyonce’s concert film on the big screen in Hartlepool next month.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce, is available to watch at Vue Cinema Hartlepool from Friday, December 1.

The film is a mix of documentary and live footage from Beyonce’s five sold-out shows at Tottenham Stadium, in London, in May and June this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For those who missed out on tickets – which ranged from £55 to £2,400 – or for fans wanting to relieve the experience, Beyonce’s five-day music spectacular can be enjoyed from as little as £14.99 at Vue.

Tickets are now on sale for Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce, at Vue Hartlepool.

Ticket holders will also be able to purchase limited edition merchandise to enhance their visit.