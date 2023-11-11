Beyonce’s concert film debuts at Vue Cinema Hartlepool next month
and live on Freeview channel 276
Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce, is available to watch at Vue Cinema Hartlepool from Friday, December 1.
The film is a mix of documentary and live footage from Beyonce’s five sold-out shows at Tottenham Stadium, in London, in May and June this year.
For those who missed out on tickets – which ranged from £55 to £2,400 – or for fans wanting to relieve the experience, Beyonce’s five-day music spectacular can be enjoyed from as little as £14.99 at Vue.
Ticket holders will also be able to purchase limited edition merchandise to enhance their visit.
Darren Williams, general manager at Vue Hartlepool, said: “It’s been brilliant to see the growing buzz since the film’s announcement and we’re thrilled to be welcoming Beyonce to Vue Hartlepool this December for what will no doubt be a must-see for music fans.”