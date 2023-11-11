News you can trust since 1877
Tickets are now on sale to watch Beyonce’s concert film on the big screen in Hartlepool next month.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 11th Nov 2023, 10:53 GMT
Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce, is available to watch at Vue Cinema Hartlepool from Friday, December 1.

The film is a mix of documentary and live footage from Beyonce’s five sold-out shows at Tottenham Stadium, in London, in May and June this year.

For those who missed out on tickets – which ranged from £55 to £2,400 – or for fans wanting to relieve the experience, Beyonce’s five-day music spectacular can be enjoyed from as little as £14.99 at Vue.

Tickets are now on sale for Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce, at Vue Hartlepool.Tickets are now on sale for Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce, at Vue Hartlepool.
Tickets are now on sale for Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce, at Vue Hartlepool.

Ticket holders will also be able to purchase limited edition merchandise to enhance their visit.

Darren Williams, general manager at Vue Hartlepool, said: “It’s been brilliant to see the growing buzz since the film’s announcement and we’re thrilled to be welcoming Beyonce to Vue Hartlepool this December for what will no doubt be a must-see for music fans.”

