Bid for £16.6million to re-develop Church Street area of Hartlepool

The council proposed the construction of a production village in the Church Street area to boost Hartlepool’s screen industry and bring jobs to the area.

This is in addition to the existing Northern Film and TV Studios at the Northern School of Art and The BIS in Whitby Street.

The council said it hopes to secure the money in the second round of the Levelling Up Fund which aims to tackle economic inequality between the UK’s regions.

The Levelling Up Fund is a competitive government fund given to councils to help with projects and encourage local development.

Hartlepool Borough Council wants to transform Hartlepool’s urban environment by redeveloping and demolishing existing premises to create new and flexible spaces that can be used for its screen industries.

A new urban park or square will also be built to transform the area and attract new investment.

Councillor Shane Moore, leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “The bid, if successful, has the potential to completely transform this part of the town

centre, bringing huge benefits to Hartlepool and its residents as a whole.

“It will enable us to develop a thriving screen industries sector, attract inward investment and create a range of new job opportunities for local people.

“These plans also need to be seen in the context of our success in securing the £25million Hartlepool town deal which is allowing us to proceed with a number

of other key regeneration projects, including the re-development of the former Wesley Chapel, the re-imagining of Middleton Grange Shopping Centre,

connectivity improvements between The Waterfront and the town centre and the creation of civil engineering and health and care skills academies.

“All in all, this is a hugely exciting time for Hartlepool and its residents.”

The Levelling Up Fund supports transport investments, regeneration and town centre investments and cultural investments.

An announcement on whether the council’s bid has been successful is not expected until later in the year.