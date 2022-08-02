Plans submitted for 84-home development in Wynyard with £14.7 million investment and expected to create 85 jobs

The application, by Duchy Homes, is seeking permission to build provide 84 properties at the 3.6 hectares site at Wynyard Park, north of the A689.

According to planning documents, the scheme – a mix of three-, four- and five-bedroom detached houses – has attracted investment worth £14.7 million and provide 85 jobs during construction.

It is also expected to generate £140,000 in “increased council tax receipts” every year, once finished.

Wynyard Park

A planning statement from Lichfields, supporting the latest application, said the proposal aims to deliver a development which is a “high-quality place to live”.

It added: “The development would provide a significant range of benefits including social, environmental and economic.

“These are wide ranging and would benefit the local community at Wynyard and the wider borough.

“The proposal would significantly boost housing supply aligned with the Government’s aspirations for the Wynyard Garden Village.”

It added this would help bolster the Hartlepool Borough Council’s five-year housing land supply, “particularly given Wynyard Park has a proven strong track record of delivering”.

The entrance to the site would be via Wellington Gardens, with “two large properties fronting onto the highway providing an attractive gateway”.

According to the proposals, affordable housing would be provided “through an off-site financial contribution”.

The development would be “phase 2” for Duchy Homes in the area, with “phase 1” currently under construction to the north of the site, while other housing schemes are also earmarked for nearby.

Earlier this year, a document was drawn up listing the key principles of the Garden Village programme for future development opportunities at Wynyard Village and put out to consultation.

A working group was also formed with key partners looking at how to develop the area.

Numerous applications have already been approved for housing developments in the area, with council officers in April estimating there were “around 1,800 properties in Wynyard”.