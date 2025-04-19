Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans have been lodged for a new padel tennis centre featuring six courts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department to provide the facilities on the site of the former tennis courts at Hartlepool’s Grayfields Recreation Ground.

The land has seen “the overgrowth of vegetation and the deterioration of the court surfaces” in recent years since they were last used.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application from One Padel Limited would see “an enclosed, six court padel tennis centre” created and noted there are currently “no local facilities” for the “fast growing and popular sport”.

The entrance to Hartlepool's Grayfields Recreation Ground. Pic Via Google Maps.

Padel tennis courts have enclosed walls that are part of the court and can be used in play, as well as players using specialist rackets and balls.

The site would be covered by a canopy to allow it to be used “all year round and in any weather conditions”.

A planning statement in support of the application explains the development would “introduce additional physical activities and health benefits to the area”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It adds: “Given that this area of the site is no longer in use it is believed that this new proposal will be a great addition to the town.”

The proposals also include relocating existing playground facilities within the Grayfields site where they will have “improved and more direct access from Jesmond Gardens public footpath”.

This will allow for the current car park facilities to be extended to allow for an additional 39 parking bays, increasing the total number at the site to 98 standard and 8 accessible bays.

To view and comment on the application, visit the local authority planning portal online and search reference number H/2025/0008.