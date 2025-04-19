Bid to open padel courts in Hartlepool on site of disused tennis courts
Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department to provide the facilities on the site of the former tennis courts at Hartlepool’s Grayfields Recreation Ground.
The land has seen “the overgrowth of vegetation and the deterioration of the court surfaces” in recent years since they were last used.
The application from One Padel Limited would see “an enclosed, six court padel tennis centre” created and noted there are currently “no local facilities” for the “fast growing and popular sport”.
Padel tennis courts have enclosed walls that are part of the court and can be used in play, as well as players using specialist rackets and balls.
The site would be covered by a canopy to allow it to be used “all year round and in any weather conditions”.
A planning statement in support of the application explains the development would “introduce additional physical activities and health benefits to the area”.
It adds: “Given that this area of the site is no longer in use it is believed that this new proposal will be a great addition to the town.”
The proposals also include relocating existing playground facilities within the Grayfields site where they will have “improved and more direct access from Jesmond Gardens public footpath”.
This will allow for the current car park facilities to be extended to allow for an additional 39 parking bays, increasing the total number at the site to 98 standard and 8 accessible bays.
To view and comment on the application, visit the local authority planning portal online and search reference number H/2025/0008.
