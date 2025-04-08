Bid to reopen 120ft-high Hartlepool Art Gallery clock tower to public moves a step closer
Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Development Corporation to carry out repairs and improvements at Hartlepool Art Gallery, in Church Square.
This will allow the 120ft-high clock tower at the venue, which offers panoramic views across the town, to reopen after seven years.
Hartlepool Borough Council was awarded £302,383 from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport’s Museum Estate and Development (MEND) Fund in February to carry out the urgent repairs.
A listed building consent application has now been put in by council chiefs seeking to secure permission to carry out the work.
If approved, this will include internal stonework repairs to the full tower, repairs to the south-east spiral staircase, repairs and adjustments to existing doors, audio loop improvements and remedial works to the viewing platform.
Other measures include improvements to the lower roof, guarding and handrails, additional protections to the bell mechanism for health and safety, metalwork repairs and fire alarm upgrades.
A planning statement in support of the proposals notes the project “will preserve the existing fabric and improve maintenance of the historic structure” and alterations will be “minimal”.
Built in 1854, the Grade II* listed building was formerly the Christ Church before its conversion to its present use during the 1990s.
The clock tower has been closed since 2018 due to the cost of repairs being beyond the council’s maintenance budget.
Work is expected to be completed by the end of next year.
