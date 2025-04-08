Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Formal plans have been lodged to restore and reopen a major Hartlepool landmark to the public after funding for the works was secured.

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Development Corporation to carry out repairs and improvements at Hartlepool Art Gallery, in Church Square.

This will allow the 120ft-high clock tower at the venue, which offers panoramic views across the town, to reopen after seven years.

The 120ft-high Hartlepool Art Gallery, in Church Square, Hartlepool, is expected to reopen to the public before the end of 2026.

A listed building consent application has now been put in by council chiefs seeking to secure permission to carry out the work.

If approved, this will include internal stonework repairs to the full tower, repairs to the south-east spiral staircase, repairs and adjustments to existing doors, audio loop improvements and remedial works to the viewing platform.

Other measures include improvements to the lower roof, guarding and handrails, additional protections to the bell mechanism for health and safety, metalwork repairs and fire alarm upgrades.

A planning statement in support of the proposals notes the project “will preserve the existing fabric and improve maintenance of the historic structure” and alterations will be “minimal”.

Built in 1854, the Grade II* listed building was formerly the Christ Church before its conversion to its present use during the 1990s.

The clock tower has been closed since 2018 due to the cost of repairs being beyond the council’s maintenance budget.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of next year.