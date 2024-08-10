Bike passenger in 'serious condition' in hospital following collision with car in Hartlepool

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 10th Aug 2024, 12:03 GMT
Police have revealed that one of two people injured following a collision is in a “serious condition”.

The incident involving an black Surron electric bike and a Ford Ka car took place on Thursday, August 8, at the junction of Challoner Road and Raby Road at just after 10.30pm

Firefighters were at the scene for nearly an hour and freed one of the casualties from underneath the vehicle.

The North East Ambulance Service, which also attended, said one of the injured people was taken to Stockton’s University Hospital of North Tees while the other was taken to Middlesbrough’s James Cook Hospital.

Two people were injured following a crash on the evening of Thursday, August 8, at the junction of Challoner Road and Raby Road, in Hartlepool.

Cleveland Police have now said in a statement: “The rider of the bike was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The passenger of the bike suffered serious injuries and is in a serious condition in hospital.

“Officers are urging anyone with information or any relevant dash cam to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 152092.”

Relevant footage can be uploaded here at https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/cleveland/appeal/appeal-following-collision-in-hartlepool-involving-vehicle-and-e-bike

