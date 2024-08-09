Injured cyclist freed from underneath vehicle following crash in Hartlepool's Raby Road

By Madeleine Raine
Published 9th Aug 2024, 12:53 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash in Hartlepool last night.

Emergency services attended the incident on the evening of Thursday, August 8, at the junction of Challoner Road and Raby Road, in Hartlepool.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “Cleveland Fire Brigade were called at 22.36 to an incident on Raby Road, in Hartlepool.

“Two fire engines were in attendance from Hartlepool.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash on the evening of Thursday, August 8, at the junction of Challoner Road and Raby Road, in Hartlepool.Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash on the evening of Thursday, August 8, at the junction of Challoner Road and Raby Road, in Hartlepool.
Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash on the evening of Thursday, August 8, at the junction of Challoner Road and Raby Road, in Hartlepool.

"This was a road traffic collision involving one vehicle colliding with a pedestrian on an electric bike.

"The casualty was extricated from under the vehicle.

"One casualty was treated by Cleveland Fire Brigade and handed to the North East Ambulance Service.

"Police were also in attendance. We left the scene at 23.34.”

A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said: “We were called to a road traffic collision last night at 10:32pm on the junction of Challoner Road and Raby Road, in Hartlepool.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We dispatched two ambulance crews, one clinical team leader, one specialist paramedic and one Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) crew.

"One patient was taken to James Cook University Hospital and another patient was taken to University Hospital of North Tees."

Cleveland Police has been contacted by the Hartlepool Mail for a comment.

Related topics:HartlepoolEmergency servicesNorth East Ambulance ServicePolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice