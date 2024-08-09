Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash in Hartlepool last night.

Emergency services attended the incident on the evening of Thursday, August 8, at the junction of Challoner Road and Raby Road, in Hartlepool.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “Cleveland Fire Brigade were called at 22.36 to an incident on Raby Road, in Hartlepool.

“Two fire engines were in attendance from Hartlepool.

"This was a road traffic collision involving one vehicle colliding with a pedestrian on an electric bike.

"The casualty was extricated from under the vehicle.

"One casualty was treated by Cleveland Fire Brigade and handed to the North East Ambulance Service.

"Police were also in attendance. We left the scene at 23.34.”

A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said: “We were called to a road traffic collision last night at 10:32pm on the junction of Challoner Road and Raby Road, in Hartlepool.

"We dispatched two ambulance crews, one clinical team leader, one specialist paramedic and one Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) crew.

"One patient was taken to James Cook University Hospital and another patient was taken to University Hospital of North Tees."

Cleveland Police has been contacted by the Hartlepool Mail for a comment.