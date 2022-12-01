St Michael’s Catholic Academy, in Billingham, was last inspected by Ofsted in 2017 when it was also classed as ‘good’, which is second highest of four grades.

Inspectors visited the English, science, history and mathematics departments in September.

They also observed lessons, spoke to teachers and students as well as analysing staff, parent and pupil surveys.

Year 7 pupils from St Michael’s Catholic Academy study Romeo and Juliet as a foundation for their later studies. The school's latest Ofsted report states: “This, in part, ensures that pupils can recall prior learning and are well prepared for future learning."

The recently published report stated: “St Michael’s Catholic Academy is a caring and welcoming school.

“Leaders seek to develop in pupils the school virtues, such as respect and compassion. Pupils are polite and courteous.

“Pupils are well behaved around the school. Lessons are calm and orderly. This creates a positive environment in the school.”

Delighted headteacher Helen Keough said: “I am genuinely thrilled with the inspectors’ report because it recognises the unstinting work being carried out by students, staff and governors, with the support of families and the community, to maintain standards and make St Michael’s such a special place in which to learn.”

Inspectors said that pupils benefitted from a strong personal development curriculum and took part in a range of extracurricular activities to develop their interests.

They added that teachers had strong subject knowledge and presented information clearly.

In terms of how the school can improve further, the report noted: “There is more work to do to support the weakest readers.”

It concluded: “Leaders, including governors and trustees, have a clear vision for the school.