Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The club are celebrating their most successful season for around 30 years.

Blackhall’s A team have been crowned champions of the 1st Division of the Hartlepool and District Bowls League while the B team are champions of the league’s 2nd Division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club’s Blackhall Bandits, who play on four nights of the week, are also celebrating after winning the Ces Foster Memorial Trophy by defeating the Hartlepool Old Boys at Eldon Grove Bowling Club.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackhall Bowls Club A Team, Champions of Hartlepool and District Bowls League.

It has also been a successful season for Blackhall Vets who play on a Wednesday afternoon.

A Vets A team team are Champions of the East Coast Veterans League, and the Vets won the Blackhall Memorial Trophy with a team comprising Bob Alder, John Davies, Tommy Nattrass, and Eddie Spalding.

The Durham County Triples title was won by Blackhall players Paul Hartley, Gary Vaughan, and George Thompson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It saw them progress to the National Finals at Leamington where they were sadly beaten but nevertheless marked a great achievement for the club.

Blackhall Vets whose A team are Champions of the East Coast Veterans League.

Vets player Stan Gray said of this season’s success: “It’s very unusual. The last time the A team were league champions was in 1992 and 1995.

"It’s a great achievement they have done, especially winning the league champions for the A and B teams because they play in the Hartlepool and District league and it’s a prestigious award to win.”

The club, who play at Welfare Park in Blackhall Colliery, also notched up more titles this summer with Paul Hartley and Gary Vaughan winning the Peterlee Open Pairs.

The Ces Foster Memorial Trophy winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keith Bell and Derek Bell also won the Peterlee Vets Pairs Bowls Competition. Keith is The Club Champion going forward to next years Champion of Champions.

Bob Alder, Dougie Stephenson, and John Davies won the Vets Triple Competition.

Bob and Dougie also won the Vets Pairs Competition and Bob Alder reached the final of the Vets Singles competition but ended up being

runner up.