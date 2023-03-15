Julie Shield, registered manager at Abbeyvale Care Centre, in Laidler Close, Blackhall Colliery, has received her MBE from Princess Anne during a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

The National Care Group registered manager was commended as part of The Queen’s Birthday Honours List in 2022 for her outstanding services to social care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Becoming a Member of the Order of the British Empire is the latest and most prestigious in a number of awards presented to Julie, who was also one of the first to receive the Silver Chief Nursing Officer Adult Social Care award from the UK Government in 2021.

Julie received her MBE during a ceremony in February.

The MBE reflects her dedicated service to the residents at Abbeyvale Care Centre and the social care sector as a whole, in which she has worked since 2000.

Julie, who proudly kept her care home Covid-free during the height of the pandemic, told the Mail last year that not losing a resident to Covid was her “biggest achievement”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking of receiving the MBE, Julie, from Blackhall, said: “I’m honoured to receive such an award for work that I love to do and to be included on a list of incredibly well-deserving people.

“The commitment of the passionate and hard-working team around me, along with the wonderful people we support, has made Abbeyvale, and National Care Group, such a fantastic place to work over the past 23 years. I’m excited to see the progression of Abbeyvale and to continue leading such a vital community service for the elderly and those with a diagnosis of dementia.”

The ceremony took place at Windsor Castle.

James Allen, CEO of National Care Group, said: “Establishing a service that caters to a wide range of complex needs is a challenge, but Julie has done this exceptionally at Abbeyvale, creating a care home that offers a positive and comfortable environment for the people we support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad