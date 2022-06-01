Julie Shield, who runs Abbeyvale Care Centre, In Laidler Close, Blackhall, has been commended as part of The Queen’s Birthday Honours List, receiving a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for her services to nursing in social care.

The registered manager has said being on the Honours List has left her shocked, as she thanked staff, residents and their families for supporting her.

“I was quite shocked. I still am, really,” said Julie, from Blackhall.

MBE awardee Julie Shield, Abbeyvale Care Centre manager, and Caron Cook,regional operations manager, celebrate with care home residents./Photo: Ian McClelland

"I’m still trying to get my head round this. It’s just a total shock. I read the letter over and over again.”

The 61-year-old continued: “It’s not just about me, it’s about my staff, my residents and their families. They’ve helped me achieve this.”

She added: "I’m very proud. My heart swells just thinking about it.”

Julie was one of the first professionals in the adult social care sector to receive a silver Chief Nursing Officer Adult Social Care award from the UK Government and has been in her current role since 2009.

She proudly kept the home Covid-free during the height of the pandemic, putting measures in place ahead of government guidance.

Julie has said the pandemic was one of the hardest things she had to go through.

"We managed to get through without losing any of our gorgeous residents,” said Julie.

"If I have to list an achievement, the achievement is getting through this pandemic without losing a resident to Covid.

"That’s my biggest achievement.”

James Allen, CEO of National Care Group, said: “Julie embodies our mission to enable the people we support to maximise their potential.

"She has been completely selfless in the way that she goes about her role, protecting the lives of people during difficult times during the pandemic, and giving Abbeyvale the sense of community it so rightly holds today.

"We’re all incredibly proud of Julie and thank her for her continued support to all across the group.”

Regional operations manager for National Care Group Caron Cook has she said is “absolutely proud and delighted” that Julie has received an MBE.