Blind Hartlepool veteran given VIP treatment at evening with ex Middlesbrough and Manchester United icon Bryan Robson

David Cranson, from Hartlepool, got to enjoy a personal meet and greet with the former Manchester United captain when he was the star of a recent night to mark the 30th career anniversary of BBC Radio Tees presenter Paul “Goffy” Gough.

Goffy and David’s son Wayne arranged for David to be a special guest and was given the VIP personal treatment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Cranson with Bryan Robson at the event to mark the 30th anniversary of DJ Paul 'Goffy' Gough.

But he had gone on to raise money for charities including Alice House Hospice by completing several exercise challenges including four triathlons and the London Marathon.

Goffy, who has featured David on his BBC Radio Tees Inspirations spot, said: “It was nice to be able sort it as David has done so much for Blind Veterans UK and is such an inspiration."

At the sell-out evening at North Ormesby Club, Robson talked about his most memorable period as Boro boss which included marquee signings such as Juninho, Paul Gascoigne, Paul Merson and many more.

David got to speak to him at length about his career and Robson signed a number of photos for him.

He said: “What a night I had. It was a great evening.

"I didn’t know about it until 48 hours before when my son Wayne told me. He is one of my heroes.”