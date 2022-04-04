Hartlepool world champion boxer Savannah Marshall opens new town shop fresh from knockout victory

Fresh from her success in the ring on Saturday night when she retained her WBO middleweight title, Savannah helped cut the ribbon on the Fibro-connect TS charity shop in York Road.

Income from the shop will support the running of Fibro-connect TS, based at Park Road nearby which opened in January to provide support people who suffer from the painful condition fibromyalgia.

Savannah’s mam Christine Dee is one of three main volunteers, nicknamed ‘the golden girls’, who will run the shop which sells clothes, bric-a-brac, electrical items and toys.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

WBO middle weight champion boxer Savannah Marshall opens the Fibro Connect shop with Stephen Picton joined by volunteers.

She was invited by Stephen Picton, who suffers from fibrolyalgia and founded Fibro-connect TS due to a shortage of support for the condition.

Savannah said: “Steve’s a lovely man, I’ve known him for years. He’s always helped me out whether it be with sponsors or generally asking how I am.

"He’s a great man and does a lot for the town. Also my mam is also involved with the shop. They are all really nice girls.”

She also reflected on her stunning victory at the weekend saying the atmosphere in the arena was “next level”.

Savannah Marshall with Stephen Picton and shop workers Christine Harrison, Christine Dee, Sandy Picton and Deb Campbell.

Savannah added: “The reaction’s been amazing. My phone hasn’t stopped.

"I’m just working through all the messages today. It’s been unbelievable.”

She happily posed for pictures and signed autographs for fans who turned out to meet her.

They included blind veteran David Cranson, 67. He said: “What a day. It was a dream meeting her.”

WBO middl weight champion boxer Savannah Marshall with fan David Cranson.

Stephen has followed Savannah’s career since meeting her at a Hartlepool Mail awards ceremony.

He said: “She’s the world middleweight champion and for her to open a little shop in Hartlepool you couldn’t ask for more.

"I want to thank everybody that’s picked up a paintbrush screwed a nail in.

"The shop is important to keep the unit going at The Arches. When we opened we didn’t expect the influx of people coming through the doors wanting to chat about fibromyalgia.

"We have people coming from all over Teesside and have saved seven lives already.”

The shop, near the Burn Valley, is open 9am-4pm Monday to Saturday.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.