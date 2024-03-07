Northumbria Police’s Marine Unit joins search for missing Lewis Penfold-Roche in Billingham
Officers from Northumbria Police’s Marine Unit have joined Cleveland Police officers to carry out additional searches for 18-year-old Lewis Penfold-Roche from Billingham.
The search is focusing on Charlton’s Pond, a popular fishing and bird watching site today (Thursday, March 7).
Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Chris Pringle, said: “Further searches are being carried out today as we continue our efforts to try to locate Lewis, more than a month since he went missing.
“We continue to appeal to anyone who may have information regarding Lewis’ whereabouts, or anyone who may have seen him, to come forward and speak to police.
“We also again urge Lewis, if he is reading this, to let us know that he is safe and to reiterate that he won’t be in any trouble. There are lots of people who are very concerned for him and just want to know that he’s safe and well.”
Lewis has not been seen since around 6pm on Sunday, January 28, on Station Road in Billingham, heading towards Central Avenue.
Specialist search teams have already carried out searches of the area, including railway lines and embankments.
Lewis is 6ft tall, with mousey brown hair and speaks with a London accent.
He was last seen wearing a dark red coat, green/silver backpack with the word “Hype” written on it, black jogging bottoms, a black skeleton jumper and dark grey Adidas trainers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting reference number 017293, or online at mipp.police.uk
CCTV, dash cam or ring doorbell footage of Lewis can be uploaded to digital-policing.co.uk