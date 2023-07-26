Joseph had been missing for over a week.

Joseph’s family was informed after a man’s body was found in the Hartlepool area on Saturday morning (July 22).

Joseph, 19, had been missing for over a week and was last seen on July 13.

Cleveland Police have confirmed on Wednesday (July 26) that a body located by officers at the weekend has been identified as that of Joseph.

Officers have said that the death is not being treated as suspicious.

A force spokesperson said: “Police can now confirm that the body of a man found in the Hartlepool area on Saturday 22nd July has been identified as 19-year-old Joseph Aldus.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the Coroner.

