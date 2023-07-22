News you can trust since 1877
Family of missing Joseph Aldus informed after body found in Harlepool area

The body of a man has been found in the Hartlepool area.
By Pamela Bilalova
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 16:24 BST
Cleveland Police have said officers located a man’s body this morning (Saturday, July 22) in the Hartlepool area.

A force spokesperson said: “Whilst no formal identification has yet taken place, the family of missing 19-year-old Joseph Aldus have been informed and they are being supported by specially trained officers.

“The death is being treated as unexplained at this time and a post mortem is due to take place.

“Officers remain in the area whilst enquiries continue.”

Joseph was last seen on Thursday, July 13.

