Body found in search for missing Hartlepool man Adam Thomas
Police searching for missing Hartlepool man Adam Thomas have discovered a body.
A Cleveland Police spokesman said on Wednesday afternoon: “Officers searching for missing 21-year-old Adam Thomas from Hartlepool have this morning found the body of a man at Hartlepool Marina.
“Whilst no formal identification has taken place as yet, officers are in contact with Adam’s family and have informed them that a body has been located.”
Police divers were called out to search the Marina in Hartlepool yesterday morning.
Divers started the search near the Premier Inn and the Bandstand.
Adam Thomas, was reported missing at the weekend.
Cleveland Police said he was last seen in the Church Street area of town last Saturday at about 11pm.
One passer-by, who did not wish to be named, said: “You could tell immediately this was something extremely serious. It’s very, very sad.”
Messages have been flooding in to our Facebook page since the discovery. Jessikah Aimee Davidson said: “I went to school with Adam, RIP. Thoughts go out to the friends and family.”
Patsy Short said: “May you fly high Adam with the angels and spread them wings into the new world that you have gone to its so so sad. My thoughts are with all your family at this very very sad time.”
Corrinne Greener added: “How sad, thoughts are with his poor family at this time.”
Kathleen Foster said: “Rest in peace young man.”