Body found on Hart to Haswell Walkway is confirmed as missing Hartlepool man Andrew Dignen
His death “is not being treated as suspicious” and a coroner’s inquest is expected to be held to determine the exact circumstances.
Mr Dignen’s body was discovered on the Hart to Haswell Walkway on Friday afternoon.
He had disappeared three days earlier.
Cleveland Police said in a statement on Saturday night: “Police can now confirm that the body of a man found in woodland on the Hart to Haswell walkway on Friday, 21st March, is that of 36-year-old Andrew Dignen, from Hartlepool.
“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a referral has been made to the Coroner.
“Our thoughts remain with Andrew’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.”
Mr Dignen was last seen on Tuesday, March 18, at 9.20am.
There was later a reported sighting of him entering the Hart to Haswell Walkway, at Ocean Drive, around 10.30am the same day.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.