Police have confirmed that a body found at a beauty spot is that of missing Hartlepool man Andrew Dignen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His death “is not being treated as suspicious” and a coroner’s inquest is expected to be held to determine the exact circumstances.

Mr Dignen’s body was discovered on the Hart to Haswell Walkway on Friday afternoon.

He had disappeared three days earlier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A body discovered on the Hart to Haswell Walkway has been confirmed as that of missing Hartlepool man Andrew Dignen.

Cleveland Police said in a statement on Saturday night: “Police can now confirm that the body of a man found in woodland on the Hart to Haswell walkway on Friday, 21st March, is that of 36-year-old Andrew Dignen, from Hartlepool.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a referral has been made to the Coroner.

“Our thoughts remain with Andrew’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.”

Mr Dignen was last seen on Tuesday, March 18, at 9.20am.

There was later a reported sighting of him entering the Hart to Haswell Walkway, at Ocean Drive, around 10.30am the same day.