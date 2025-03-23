Body found on Hart to Haswell Walkway is confirmed as missing Hartlepool man Andrew Dignen

By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 23rd Mar 2025, 08:42 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police have confirmed that a body found at a beauty spot is that of missing Hartlepool man Andrew Dignen.

His death “is not being treated as suspicious” and a coroner’s inquest is expected to be held to determine the exact circumstances.

Mr Dignen’s body was discovered on the Hart to Haswell Walkway on Friday afternoon.

He had disappeared three days earlier.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A body discovered on the Hart to Haswell Walkway has been confirmed as that of missing Hartlepool man Andrew Dignen.A body discovered on the Hart to Haswell Walkway has been confirmed as that of missing Hartlepool man Andrew Dignen.
A body discovered on the Hart to Haswell Walkway has been confirmed as that of missing Hartlepool man Andrew Dignen.

Cleveland Police said in a statement on Saturday night: “Police can now confirm that the body of a man found in woodland on the Hart to Haswell walkway on Friday, 21st March, is that of 36-year-old Andrew Dignen, from Hartlepool.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a referral has been made to the Coroner.

“Our thoughts remain with Andrew’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.”

Mr Dignen was last seen on Tuesday, March 18, at 9.20am.

There was later a reported sighting of him entering the Hart to Haswell Walkway, at Ocean Drive, around 10.30am the same day.

Got a story for the Hartlepool Mail? Send us your words, pictures and video through our Submit Your Story portal

Related topics:HartlepoolPoliceCleveland Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice