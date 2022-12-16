An annual commemoration service was held on the Headland early on Friday morning for the Bombardment of Hartlepool in 1914 when three German warships launched over 1,000 shells on the town.

The service in Redheugh Gardens takes place every year at just after 8am – the time when the attack commenced early in the First World War.

Despite the freezing weather, members of the community turned out for the sombre service organised by the Heugh Battery Museum.

Standard bearers and members of the community gathered in Redheugh Gardens for the bombardment commemoration service on Friday morning.

It included the firing of a 25-pounder gun at 8.10am to mark the start and end of a minute’s silence.

Long-time battery museum volunteer Wally Stewart read out the names of around 50 servicemen and children who were killed in the bombardment – some as young as seven months.

The service was attended by the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool Councillor Brian Cowie, MP Jill Mortimer and Sian Cameron, of Hartlepool British Legion.

Wreaths laid at the war memorial in Redheugh Gardens, the Headland for the Bombardment of Hartlepool commemoration.

Standard bearers and members of Hartlepool’s air cadets and Boys’ Brigade paraded.

Around 130 people were killed and hundreds more wounded in the bombardment as bombs fell all over Hartlepool.

Heugh Battery Museum manager Diane Stephens said: “The families are still here in Hartlepool.

"In the grand scheme of the war it was a tiny event in a massive melee of death, but it was our people and we have a responsibility to remember them.”

Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer lays a wreath during the service.

