Wally Stewart, 80, who served in the RAF Regiment for 22 years, was given the honour of firing a bristling 25-pounder field gun at the Headland’s Heugh Gun Battery on Monday.

He sounded the impressive piece of artillery twice at 12.15pm to coincide with a 21 gun salute in London following the funeral in Westminster Abbey.

Wally, who is a longstanding volunteer at the museum, said: “We didn’t have 21 rounds so I fired the first one and gave it a couple of minutes then fired the second one.

Wally Stewart fires the first round at the Heugh Battery Museum on the day of the Queen's state funeral. Picture by FRANK REID

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I have fired other guns but never this one. It was a great honour to get the chance to do it. It certainly took me back a few years with the cordite smell.”

Wally saw service in Singapore, Hong Kong, Germany and Cyprus, and even met the Queen on a couple of occasions.

He said: “She was a gracious lady without doubt. She was the boss as any serviceman or veteran will tell you.

"I wore her uniform for 22 years in the regiment and then 15 years in the prison service. It means a lot.

The firing party (left to right) Andy Abson, Wally Stewart and Ian Simons. Picture by FRANK REID

"It was a great shock [when the Queen died]. I know she was getting on but she seemed to go on forever.”

Wally is old enough to remember the death of Queen Elizabeth’s father King George VI in February 1952 when Wally was aged 10.

"I can remember the shock,” he said. “Elizabeth came along and took over and never looked back.

"So I am actually seeing my second king and third monarch.”

Museum volunteer Andy Abson spent two days polishing the field gun.

The museum was closed for the day as a mark of respect but welcomed the community to join them for the salute and to watch lone piper Chris Pearson, who has played daily on the Headland during the period of national mourning.

Following the salute, Chris briefly played again.

Manager Diane Stephens said: “It’s a huge day today for us. We didn’t expect so many members of the public to come but they have made the effort to see the gun firing and be part of something to commemorate the Queen.