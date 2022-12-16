The memorial to Adjutant William Avery, an officer in Salvation Army Corps, was unveiled at the Heugh Battery Museum exactly 108 years since he died

when a German shell hit his home on December 16, 1914.

His death made headline news and was reported as far afield as Australia.

James Gilman presents a replica of the plaque to Major Jane Cowell from the Salvation Army.

At least 130 men, women and children who were killed when the Imperial German Navy shelled Hartlepool and West Hartlepool for 40 minutes early into the First World War.

Adjutant Avery’s 91-year-old grandson James Gilman travelled from Durham to present the plaque to the museum which is dedicated to preserving the memory of the Bombardment and sacrifice of soldiers in all conflicts since the First World War.

Mr Gilman said: “My grandfather served as a soldier and an officer in a very different kind of army to the regiments already on display, his army was dedicated to a war against evil rather than one against a human enemy.

"Nonetheless, he died the victim of enemy attack, a fate suffered by many soldiers commemorated by regimental plaques.”

Bombardment victim William Avery.

Four of Adjutant Avery’s five children followed him into the Salvation Army and served with it all over the world.

Major Jane Cowell, divisional commander of Yorkshire and Teesside Salvation Army, who was at the presentation, said: “I think it’s really good to be able to recognise his contribution to the life of Hartlepool and the wider Salvation Army.

"The Salvation Army continues to serve the people of Hartlepool today.”

A number of plaques of various British Army regiments are proudly displayed at the museum.

Manager Diane Stephens added “We are honoured to accept this plaque in memory of Adjutant William Avery and hope that we can continue to tell William’s story and the story of many others caught up in this terrifying event for many years to come.”

Earlier on Friday, the community gathered at the war memorial in Redheugh Gardens to remember the victims of the Bombardment in an annual service organised by the battery museum.

It included the firing of a 25-pounder gun at 8.10am – the time the attack began – a minute’s silence.

Long-time battery museum volunteer Wally Stewart read out the names of around 50 servicemen and children who were killed in the bombardment – some as young as seven months.

Despite the freezing weather, members of the community joined civic dignitaries including the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool Councillor Brian Cowie, and MP Jill Mortimer in laying wreaths.

Standard bearers and members of Hartlepool’s air cadets and Boys’ Brigade paraded.

Diane said: “The families are still here in Hartlepool.

"In the grand scheme of the war it was a tiny event in a massive melee of death, but it was our people and we have a responsibility to remember them.”

