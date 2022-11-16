Hogg Global Logistics has been helping fight period poverty in the town and even marked its second birthday in 2021 by donating 200 packs of sanitary products.

Its period poverty campaign has received a welcome boost after the firm successfully applied for a donation from the North East Ladies Day (NELD).

NELD run events that raise funds for charity in the North East.

Helen (left) and Lyndsay at the event in September.

Hogg Global were presented with the £1,500 check back in September during an event at Hardwick Hall in Sedgefield.

Company director Lyndsay Hogg accepted the donation and addressed the 450 people attending the event.

Lyndsay said: “Anyone that knows me knows I don’t like public speaking, but this time I wasn’t doing it for myself.

"I was doing it for all the mums that can’t send their daughters to college or school because they can’t afford sanitary products. The mums who go without, just to help their teenage daughters afford them. The ladies that have to call in to work sick as they can’t afford to purchase sanitary products in this day and age.

Helen with some of the sanitary products purchased with the donation.

"We were very chuffed to be able to bring this money to our home town to make a small difference.”

Over 3,000 packets of sanitary products have been purchased with the donation. They will be distributed for free across Hartlepool and Helen Hogg has already started to give the products out in the town.

Lyndsay added: “We are trying to reach as many people as possible that need the sanitary products. It’s needed now more than ever and we are proud to bring this amount of money to our town to allow us to continue to push the campaign forward.

Lyndsay (Left) and Helen with NELD trustee Chris Nolan (middle).

“We set up the period poverty campaign at Hogg Global as a way to support women in all walks of life, those that just need a little helping hand now and again. If any organisation in Hartlepool would like some to distribute they can contact [email protected]”