Aimée Whitton was crowned Top Model England at a dazzling final at the Theatre at Synthonia Suites in Billingham.

Finalists had to showcase fashion wear, swimwear and evening wear on the night, as well as answer questions on stage and complete a range of assignments before the event.

Professional model Aimée has said she burst out in tears when she found out she had won, just a year after placing second in the same competition.

Aimée burst out in tears when she found out she had won./Photo: SDFoto

"I burst out in tears as soon as they said my name and it’s just because there is so much build up,” said Aimée after last Friday’s final.

“I just started crying because it felt like the end of a marathon.

"At this competition, I came second last year. I went back and I won. It felt like such a journey. For that journey to finally come to an end, it was incredible. Almost euphoric, even.”

Aimée was crowned on Friday, November 4./SDFoto

Aimée plans to “use the title for good; to elevate local voices” and was back in the community just hours after getting crowned, supporting local retirement home Meadowfield Court.

The 20-year-old raised more than £4,500 for Zoë's Place Baby Hospice in Middlesbrough over the past year and hopes the title will give her a chance to do even more fundraising.

"I would also like to maybe go into local schools and give talks.

"When I was growing up I was worried about what I was going to do with my life and I think there is a lot of pressure on young people to decide,” the former Northern School of Art student said.

Aimée has thanked Hartlepool for the support./Photo: SDFoto

"I’d like to go into schools and say to young people there’s so many options out there and that with hard work dreams can come true.”

Thanking the town, her family and friends, as well as coaches Harriotte Lane and Sarah Lane and seamstress Gill Armstrong, Aimée added: "It makes me feel so proud to be from Hartlepool and to have all of this support from everyone.”

Top Model of the World is set to take place early next year and the location is yet to be confirmed.