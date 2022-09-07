Bradley Lowery Foundation raises funds for safe bed for Hartlepool youngster

Kofi Kilvington, from Hartlepool, has severe anxiety, sensory issues and chronic sleep problems.

Kofi also has no sense of danger and does not understand the consequences of his actions so can often hurt himself unintentionally.

His family has enlisted the help of The Bradley Lowery Foundation to raise the £7,500 required for a specially designed bed to help keep Kofi safe at night and to offer the family some much needed sleep.

A safe space bed is a robust space with soft high walls that can be punched, headbutted and kicked without inflicting pain on the child.

It also helps with sleeping patterns and is a therapeutic place for children with learning difficulties to express their emotions and get some rest.

Kofi’s mum, Sasha McAllister, said: “It won’t be just a bed for us, it would enable us to function as a family and enable us to get the sleep we need, without worrying.

“He will hit himself, headbutt walls and doors in his home during meltdowns. He has smashed a TV, pulled the oven door over, he breaks anything and everything.

“I want to say a massive thank you to anyone who helps us along the way because this is not just a specialist bed to us, it's going to change our lives dramatically and give us all a better quality of life.”

Lynn Murphy, from the Bradley Lowery Foundation, which has launched the appeal, said: “When a child is struggling with a combination of sleeping, social and learning difficulties as well as autism, it is difficult for the family to function.

“The special bed that Kofi needs costs £7,500, and we hope that supporters will help us meet that target. The generosity from donors is hugely appreciated by Kofi and his family, hopefully he will be in his new bed soon.”

The Bradley Lowery Foundation was established in memory of Bradley Lowery, who passed away following a fight with Neuroblastoma in 2017.

Since then, the charity has raised more than £3million for dozens of poorly children across the UK.