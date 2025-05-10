The cocktail bar will offer exclusive cocktails, bottomless brunches and will also have a private room for events.

A brand new cocktail bar is due to open in Hartlepool just in time for summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flamingo’s Bar, in Scarborough Street, Hartlepool, is opening its doors to the public this summer, offering a “luxurious” experience for all.

The cocktail bar, located at number 2 Scarborough Street, is on the site of a former two-bed house that has been “empty for over two years”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ebony Humphries, business designer, said: “Our idea was to bring a derelict building back to life, and there are not really any cocktail bars in Hartlepool.

Flamingo’s Bar, in Scarborough Street, Hartlepool, is opening its doors to the public this summer, offering a “luxurious” experience for all.

"This place will have a nice vibe for everyone.”

The cocktail bar will offer exclusive cocktails, bottomless brunches and will also have a private room for events.

Ebony added: “It is an experience that people often have to travel out of Hartlepool to receive.”

Planning permission for the business was approved by the Hartlepool Development Corporation back in February after it was noted that the former two-bed house had been “empty for over two years”.