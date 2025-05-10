Brand new cocktail bar comes to Hartlepool
Flamingo’s Bar, in Scarborough Street, Hartlepool, is opening its doors to the public this summer, offering a “luxurious” experience for all.
The cocktail bar, located at number 2 Scarborough Street, is on the site of a former two-bed house that has been “empty for over two years”.
Ebony Humphries, business designer, said: “Our idea was to bring a derelict building back to life, and there are not really any cocktail bars in Hartlepool.
"This place will have a nice vibe for everyone.”
The cocktail bar will offer exclusive cocktails, bottomless brunches and will also have a private room for events.
Ebony added: “It is an experience that people often have to travel out of Hartlepool to receive.”
