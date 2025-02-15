Plans approved to transform empty Hartlepool house into bar and restaurant
Proposals had been submitted to Hartlepool Development Corporation to transform 2 Scarborough Street, in Hartlepool, which has “been empty for over two years”, according to planning documents.
The application from Anthony Sewell notes the site was last used as a two-bedroom house and that he now wants to convert it into a new “bar/restaurant business”.
The proposals also include the provision of a first floor external terrace area to the back of the property.
A report from development corporation planning officers has now confirmed the application is “acceptable” and has been approved.
It added: “It is considered that the proposed bar/restaurant is suitably located within a defined commercial area and the principle of the development accords with policies.”
Conditions state the premises shall only be able to open for business between 7am and midnight while the outdoor terrace can only be used between 9am and 8pm or sunset, whichever is sooner, each day.
A planning statement explains the ground and first floors will be public areas with the kitchen located in the basement and a private staff space to be on the second floor.
It adds “limited external works” will include providing the first floor terrace and carrying out “repairs and improvements” to the windows and paint although “there are no proposed changes to the front façade”.
Recent examples of other work in Scarborough Street includes Key Property Enterprises renovating seven adjoining properties, numbers 15-27, to provide “high quality” apartments and commercial units.
