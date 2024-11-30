Brave youngster Riley Bains helps light up Hartlepool at town's big Christmas lights switch on
Nine-year-old Riley Bains joined his uncle, community champion Stephen Picton, and other special guests on stage in Church Square on Friday evening for the festive event.
Together, they helped flick the switch on this year’s sparkling display illuminating the town centre and marking the official countdown to Christmas.
A highlight of the night was a stunning display of illustration and animation celebrating Hartlepool created by Northern School of Art students and projected onto Hartlepool Art Gallery.
There were lots of carols and other festive tunes performed by local choirs including Hartlepool Children’s Choir, Blue Rose Community Choir and Miss Toni’s Academy of Singing and Performing Arts Choir.
Visitors also got to meet some of the stars of this year’s Hartlepool Christmas pantomime, Aladdin and the Hartlepool Monkey.
The event was organised by Hartlepool Borough Council and the lead sponsor was X-energy.
Photos courtesy of Jamie Haslam at ROAM Photography.
