'Dreams do come true' - Courageous Hartlepool youngster Riley Bains to meet Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 13th Nov 2024, 12:12 GMT
A courageous Hartlepool boy battling cancer is to have his dream come true to meet his favourite superhero – Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds.

Town charity Miles For Men launched an appeal for nine-year-old Riley Bains, who has been undergoing treatment for an incurable form of cancer, to meet the Deadpool actor.

After Ryan learned of the request, the Hollywood star and his wife, Blake Lively, held a video chat with a beaming Riley and his mam, Sarah Kidson.

He is due to meet the star in person after being invited to a game at Wrexham Football Club, which Reynolds co-owns.

Ryan told Riley: “I’m going to make sure that this is one of the best days of your life.”

In the call, he also said to Riley: “I’m so excited to meet you. I’ve heard so much about you."

He added: “You’ve been going through a lot and I can’t wait to meet you.”

Hartlepool youngster Riley Bains (inset) is due to meet his hero Ryan Reynolds who play's Marvel character Deadpool.
Hartlepool youngster Riley Bains (inset) is due to meet his hero Ryan Reynolds who play's Marvel character Deadpool.

Riley was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer, last year and had to have part of his left leg amputated followed by months of chemotherapy.

After being cancer free for almost a year, it was tragically confirmed the disease had returned and spread.

Riley, who amazes everyone with his courage, has been responding well to further treatment to prolong his life.

Deadpool is his favourite of all comic book characters and Reynolds has played him in three hit movies.

Miles For Men founder Micky Day.
Miles For Men founder Micky Day.

Sarah thanked everyone involved for helping to make the meeting with the actor and his wife happen.

She told BBC Tees: “They can take time out of their day just to make one little boy feel special.

"It means everything. You could see what it meant to him. Dreams do come true.”

Miles For Men founder Micky Day, who started the appeal for Riley, said: “It’s just amazing that Riley will get his dream come true.

"Ryan and Blake, massive thank you to them both. But Ryan, what a genuine superstar for making this happen.

“Thank you everyone. We did it.”

Riley and his family have also booked a trip to Disneyland Paris after Miles For Men and its supporters raised an incredible £15,000.

