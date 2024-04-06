Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alice Skinner was just seven when she received her transplant in 2008 after several years on the organ donor waiting list.

Her own kidneys did not form properly when she was a baby and she was Britain's youngest ever dialysis patient.

The transplant allowed her to live a relatively normal life, going to school and college, and passing her driving test.

But 16 years later, Alice, now 23, has been told she will ultimately need another transplant after her kidney has started to fail.

She has spent most of the last eight months in the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle battling infections including a form of the potentially deadly sepsis (blood poisoning).

Alice said: "I was admitted in August and haven’t spent more than two weeks at home since. It certainly hasn’t been without its struggles, I have missed out on key life events: Christmas, New year, my 23rd birthday and most importantly missing out on the chance to start my nursing degree in September.

“Despite this, I have been extremely lucky to have such a wonderful support system in my friends, family and staff on the ward.”

Alice Skinner has spent months in the Freeman Hospital battling infections and undergoing kidney dialysis again.

Embedded urinary tract infections have reduced her kidney function to a level where she has had to go back on dialysis three times a week.

Alice added: "I always knew that one day I would be sat down and told that I would need another transplant but nothing can ever prepare you for that moment.”

Before she can be re-listed for another transplant Alice will have to undergo bladder removal surgery to reduce the risk of it damaging a new kidney.

Alice (right) with her mum Nicola Frankland.

Her mum Nicola Frankland, of Clavering, said: “It’s been a tough year, but Alice just gets on with things. Everyone in the hospital knows about her because she’s lived there for such a long time.”

Alice is keen to highlight the importance of organ donation. Since May 2020, everyone over the age of 18 is now considered to be an organ donor unless they wish to opt-out.