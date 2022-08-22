Business case for £25 million redevelopment of Hartlepool’s Middleton Grange Shopping Centre agreed ahead of submission to government
Town bosses have agreed a new plan to overhaul Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.
Hartlepool Borough Council (HBC) released details of how the new scheme could look last week, including proposals for the restoration of the Grade II Listed former Binns building.
Hartlepool was one of 100 towns across England invited by the Government to develop innovative regeneration plans and potentially secure up to £25 million. The Council was informed last summer that it had been awarded the full amount.
And this morning local authority chiefs on the council’s Finance and Policy Committee agreed a business case for the scheme, which will now be submitted to the Department for Levelling Up, Communities and Housing (DLUCH), ahead of the cash being released.
Shane Moore, leader of HBC and chairman of the panel, said: “This is the biggest and most ambitious of the five Town Deal projects that we have been working on. It is going to have a really transformational effect on the town centre as a whole, but certainly on Middleton Grange.
“We want to make sure that this town centre, our town centre, is one that will be vibrant moving forward and one that isn’t just centred on retail.
"We need to diversify the offer that we have to bring people in and to encourage people to dwell more and to spend more time and more money.”
Business cases for a Health and Care Academy, a Civil Engineering Academy, Waterfront Connectivity improvements and the restoration of the town’s the Wesley Chapel have also previously been submitted to DLUCH.
Visit the council’s website for more information about the Hartlepool Town Deal.