Last call for entrants for this weekend's Hartlepool Carnival Raft Race
A popular Hartlepool Carnival event takes place this weekend with the return of the annual Raft Race.
The marine contest is set to take place on Saturday( August 27), in conjunction with the Pot House, and features fun on the sea, plus live music, food and children’s entertainment throughout the afternoon.
The race itself will see competitors take to the surf in their hand-made rafts and battle it out to be the fastest back to the shore.
It is due to start at approximately 2.45pm, at the Fish Sands.
Entry forms are available from the Pot House, in Bedford Street, but must be completed and handed back in no later than 1pm tomorrow (Tuesday, August 23).
There will also be live music from 12pm, children’s rides and Miami grill catering supplied by Murphy’s Funfairs.
Last year’s race was won by the Weightwatch team comprising six relations of Headland resident Dorothy Tighe, with hundreds of spectators lining the Town Wall to watch the action.