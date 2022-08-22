Last call for entrants for this weekend's Hartlepool Carnival Raft Race

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The marine contest is set to take place on Saturday( August 27), in conjunction with the Pot House, and features fun on the sea, plus live music, food and children’s entertainment throughout the afternoon.

The race itself will see competitors take to the surf in their hand-made rafts and battle it out to be the fastest back to the shore.

It is due to start at approximately 2.45pm, at the Fish Sands.

Last year's Hartlepool Carnival Raft Race.

Entry forms are available from the Pot House, in Bedford Street, but must be completed and handed back in no later than 1pm tomorrow (Tuesday, August 23).

There will also be live music from 12pm, children’s rides and Miami grill catering supplied by Murphy’s Funfairs.