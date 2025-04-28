Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Organisers of a dazzling Hartlepool arts festival have issued a call out for businesses to get on board to make this year an unforgettable experience.

Wintertide Festival features three days of large-scale light installations, a community parade, art trails, performances, pop-up exhibitions, artisan market, live music and more.

The biannual event returns to the Headland this year from November 21-23

This year’s theme is Constellations and is a tribute to the connections, creativity and unity that make Wintertide special.

Wintertide Festival's parade at the last event in 2023. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON

The event is led by Hartlepool-based directors Emma Wheetman, Vicky Jackson and Rachel Laycock, who are passionate about using arts and culture to connect and uplift the local community.

They are calling on local firms to be business “stars” and help put Hartlepool on the cultural map.

Festival co-director Vicky Jackson said: “Wintertide has cemented itself as a beacon of culture, creativity, and community spirit.

"Every two years, we transform Hartlepool’s Headland into an extraordinary hub of artistic talent, celebrating both established and emerging artists while shining a light on the town’s cultural vibrancy.”

Fireworks light up the sky during 2023's Wintertide Festival. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON

Local businesses are invited to get involved with sponsorship to help bring large-scale installations, performances, and creative experiences to life.

In-kind support to provide resources, venues, or services that will contribute to the festival’s success is also welcome.

Or work in partnership with festival organisers to deliver creative projects.

Following a successful launch campaign, Joseph Rowntree Foundation have joined festival investors Tees Valley Combined Authority as a lead sponsor, with support also from Monkey Hanger Gin, Duke Of Cleveland and In Studio.

TVCA’s Heather Walker said: “The festival is truly engaging, is co-designed with the community and also brings year-round creative activity to Hartlepool and the Headland.

"Wintertide is a great chance to showcase your business in front of thousands of Hartlepool residents and visitors, and back a wonderful community event that spreads joy and light in the darker months.”

In the lead-up to this year’s festival projects will take place across all 12 wards in the town, working with local artists and community groups to create artwork that will be showcased at Wintertide.

For more information on sponsorship and partnership opportunities, contact [email protected]