Hartlepool woman among number of town representatives to meet King and Queen at Durham Cathedral
Anne Johnson, Andrew Rees, Ann Turner, Brian Hayes and David Craig have already been confirmed as recipients of the specially-minted Maundy money from King Charles III on Tuesday, April 17, in thanks for their outstanding Christian service and for making a difference to the lives of those in their community.
Only 152 people – 76 men and 76 women – across the UK will be receiving the award at a special ceremony at Durham Cathedral.
Anne, of St Mary Magdalene’s Church, in Hart Village, said: “It is a huge honour to receive this precious gift and participate in this ancient tradition.”
She was recognised for her work linking the church with community activities and for working with those who are vulnerable, isolated or sick.
Anne has also been encouraging local schools, Guides, Scouts and Cubs to get involved with environmental work in the churchyard.
Royal Maundy takes place every year on the Thursday before Easter and is a special service where the sovereign expresses his or her gratitude to those who serve and volunteer in their communities.
Each recipient of Maundy money will be given two small leather purses by the King containing a number of special coins including a £5 coin commemorating the Queen Mother and a 50p coin which features stories of the Second World War.
Anne was nominated by a representative from the Hartlepool Deanery, who said: “Anne works tirelessly to make church the centre of local community.
"People turn to her for her knowledge of local history, the church and local community.
"She also offers a warm welcome to people into church understanding that a welcome does not stop at the initial greeting.”
The service takes place at 11am and is for invited guests only as well as representatives of the Diocese of Durham, Durham Cathedral and civic personnel.
Members of the public are free to stand outside.
For more information about the Royal Maundy service at Durham Cathedral visit https://www.durhamcathedral.co.uk/.
