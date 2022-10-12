The event brought together dozens of women.

Businesswomen were once again in the spotlight as Assist Women’s Network held its second networking day in Hartlepool this year on Wednesday.

The sold-out event at the Bis, in Whitby Street, saw more than 30 creatives, entrepreneurs and professionals come together to build connections and make friends.

Lyndsay Hogg, who has been a network member for a couple of years and was made goodwill ambassador for 2022-2023, said it has been “amazing” to hold the event again after it last took place five months ago.

Lyndsey Hogg attending ha said the event is also a chance to put the spotlight on Hartlepool.

"We’ve all looked forward to coming back here again today. We were surprised last time that there were so many people that signed up,” said Lyndsay.

"For it to happen again, it’s amazing. There’s so many women in Hartlepool that want to share what they’re doing.

"It’s just chance to spotlight on the women locally, help them connect and promote their businesses and really just build friendships.”

The event, which is attended by women from across the Tees Valley, had not taken place in Hartlepool for over a decade until it made a successful return in the town back in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the second networking event in Hartlepool this year.

Lyndsay has described it as a chance for businesswomen to not only show what they can do, but also to highlight what Hartlepool has to offer.

"We’re all very proud to be from Hartlepool and it’s nice to bring events like this here,” said Lyndsay, who runs Hogg Global Logistics, based in the Stranton area of town.

She added: “The room is full of inspirational women. They’ve all overcome something to get where they are today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It does give you a push when you see how determined the women are.”

Justyna Mystkowska has described the event as "relaxed".

Business engagement consultant Jayne Dodds was attending the event for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I wanted to find out about the networking women and their businesses and if we could support them.

"It’s very relaxed and friendly, supportive."

Lyndsay (right) with mum Helen, dad Graham and son Charlie at the tree planting.

Business development manager Justyna Mystkowska, who was also at the event back in May, added: “It’s really nice and relaxed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event took place days after Lyndsay had a tree planted for her role as goodwill ambassador for Assist Women’s Network at Stewart Park in Middlesbrough.

The network plants an apple blossom tree every year in their “sisterwood” to recognise the work of each ambassador.

More than 20 have been planted so far, but this was the first time a tree was planted for Hartlepool, as Lyndsay is the first ambassador from the town.

Ann Stonehouse, who chairs Assist Women’s Network, has said the “sisterwood” was established to increase women’s visibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three more events have already been planned in Hartlepool next year following the success of the networking days.

There will be a “walk and talk” event on January 14, as well as two more networking days on April 19 and September 14.