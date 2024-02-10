News you can trust since 1877
Cafe Mambo Ibiza by the Sea comes to Hartlepool in summer 2024

To celebrate its 30th anniversary, a popular global beach festival is coming to Hartlepool and is set to play the greatest club hits of Ibiza’s golden days.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 10th Feb 2024, 12:20 GMT
Cafe Mambo Ibiza by the Sea is coming to Seaton Reach, in Coronation Drive, Hartlepool, on Saturday, August 3, for the first time in its history.

Popular Ibiza DJ Paul Oakenfold is headlining the event alongside global sensation and fashion icon Gok Wan.

The Kings of Tomorrow, Michael Gray, Lovely Laura & Ben Santiago, Marshall Jefferson and Julie McKnight are set to perform popular club classics to festival goers on the main stage.

Cafe Mambo Ibiza by the Sea is coming to Seaton Reach in the summer.

The event’s second and smaller stage also promises to deliver – mixing beats and rhythms throughout the day – and is being hosted by Beat Boutique.

Tickets for this event are now on sale, including tickets for a separate VIP section.

More information is going to be released in due course.

