Calling all comedy fans: Hot Potato Comedy Club returns to Hartlepool
Hot Potato Comedy Club comes to Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre, in Raby Road, on Saturday, February 24, bringing theatre goers some of the best up-and-coming comedy acts from across the country.
February’s full line-up is still to be confirmed but Nina Gilligan and MC Hammersmith are already getting ready to appear.
Multi award-winner MC Hammersmith is in high demand for his improvised hip hop comedy, taking stories and suggestions from audience members and then rapping about them.
Nina Gilligan also has a lot of experience under her belt, receiving awards for Yorkshire Comedian of the Year 2022 and North West Comedian of the Year 2023.
Doors open at 7pm, the show starts at 8pm and tickets cost £11 for early bird buyers and then £13.
Please note that the show is not for the easily offended.