Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre has been transformed into a magical land of fairies and pirates for a fortnight thanks to festive pantomime Peter Pan and the Lost Boys.

Starring Hartlepool’s own Britain’s Got Talent star Danny Postill as the comedic Starkey and hip-hop dance crew Ruff Diamond, this AJ Productions show is an experience not to be missed.

The festive production kicked off in full swing as the cast performed a sparkling rendition of Spirited’s That Christmas Morning Feelin’ on a festive stage set.

Our journey to Neverland began in 20th Century London as the ever-cheerful Peter Pan (Luke Adamson) returned to the Darlings’ home and met adventurous Lizzie Darling (Alisha Watkins), the daughter of Wendy Darling.

The pair make a spirited trip to Neverland – helped by faith, dust and a little bit of pixie dust – but are soon met with conflict as the villainous Captain Hook (Anthony Turner) reappears with a vengeance.

From start to finish, cast members captured the hearts of every audience member, making each of us laugh, dance and sing to our heart’s content.

This has been the show that just keeps on giving, with Christmas cracker-style jokes, extravagant costumes and a special performance from Val Armstrong’s Ruff Diamond crew who also play the Lost Boys.

The show came to a magical close as the full cast sang along to Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You and Christmas cheer filled the entire venue.

If you’re wondering if this is the show for you then let me tell you: “I do believe in fairies, I do, I do.”

Peter Pan and the Lost Boys is on at the Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre, in Raby Road, until Thursday, December 28, and will be the fifth family panto produced in Hartlepool by AJ Theatrical Productions.

There is also a mixture of morning, afternoon and evening shows to suit people of all ages.

Ticket prices start from £18 and can be purchased online at www.hartlepooltownhalltheatre.com, from the box office on (01429) 890000 or in person at the Hartlepool Art Gallery, in Church Square.