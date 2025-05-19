A new phase of improvements to a historic breakwater is due to start this month.

The first part of work to repair storm damage to the Heugh Breakwater, built in 1853, has now been completed after the port operator responded to calls by campaigners.

PD Ports has confirmed the works to restore the tip of the pier and strengthen the structure have been finished as planned.

They have also revealed details for a second phase of works due to start this month, including replacement hand rails and installing reinforced slabs to improve the surface.

Some repairs to the area’s historic Town Wall have also been identified and talks with Heritage England are underway with a view to carrying them out soon.

A PD Ports spokeswoman: "The programme of works carried out by PD Ports following storm damage to the Heugh Breakwater were completed as planned, resulting in the restoration of the tip of the structure using pre-cast concrete blocks which were reinforced with dowels and materials suitable for the exposed location.

"The structure was also strengthened along its seaward wall during these works."

They added: “A second phase of works to the breakwater are due to begin this month. This will include the replacement of the security gate mid-way along the structure, replacement or repair of handrails as necessary and the installation of reinforced concrete slabs on top of the deck, to improve the paved surface.

Repairs to the breakwater which started in October were completed as planned by PD Ports. Picture by FRANK REID

“Minor repairs to other parts of the structure will also take place, including grouting work.

“We are pleased to see the Heugh Breakwater returned to its full strength as a key sea defence for Hartlepool dock, a vital piece of infrastructure protecting the safe navigation of the many vessels that visit the port each year."

Glen Hughes, founder of the Save our Heugh Breakwater campaign, welcomed the news, saying: “I’m grateful to PD Ports. The main thing was to get it safe because it was at risk.

“I welcome the start of the second phase. I’m very passionate abut that area. It’s an ancient monument and we would be lost without it.”

But Glen is also pushing for some new seating for the pubic and questioned access for anglers. He encouraged PD Ports to work with the community to help improve and protect the pier for the future.