New plans unveiled to protect future of historic Second World War vessel in Hartlepool

By Nic Marko
Published 18th Apr 2025, 10:52 BST
Plans have been unveiled to keep an historic vessel in its temporary home ahead of a museum revamp.

Rescue Motor Launch (RML) 497 was a purpose-built rescue launch during the Second World War and arrived in Hartlepool in 2019.

A temporary building was built to protect it from the elements and to allow works to take place ahead of it being exhibited as part of the planned National Museum of the Royal Navy (NMRN) Hartlepool expansion.

Yet the planning permission for its current home at the museum has now expired and proposals have been submitted to retain it for a period of “up to five years”.

Rescue Motor Launch (Rml) 497. Pic Via Hartlepool Borough Council.
Rescue Motor Launch (Rml) 497. Pic Via Hartlepool Borough Council.

A planning statement in support of the application by the museum outlines how this is needed “to enable the large-scale redevelopment plans to progress to the next stages and to ensure RML 497 remains protected”.

It added: “Progress towards a permanent solution for the display of RML 497 was significantly hampered during the Covid-19 pandemic and for a significant period afterwards when museums were particularly badly affected.

“The proposal is needed to support the strategic long term interests of NMRN and the council in improving the range of facilities and activities for the museum.”

Documents note the NMRN acquired the adjacent Vision Retail Park in 2022 with the intention of creating substantial new gallery space to showcase RML 497 and other large scale objects from the museum’s collection.

Plans added the permanent presentation of the vessel also forms part of the wider Waterfront regeneration programme.

