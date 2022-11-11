Hartlepool Borough Council is inviting public, private, health and voluntary organisations to work with it to set up Warm Hubs across the town.

The council is looking to create a network of public places where people can go to stay warm and enjoy a bit of company and cup of tea.

It is in response to the cost of living crisis, especially households’ increasing energy bills.

Warm hubs will help people to save on their home heating bills. Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images.

Organisations are invited to get involved by signing up on the website www.hartlepoolnow.co.uk.

Councillor Bob Buchan, chair of the council’s Adult and Community-Based Services Committee, said: “Hartlepool has a very strong community spirit and a proud reputation for helping those in need and Warm Hubs are a fantastic opportunity for organisations to come together once again, providing warmth, companionship, advice and support to people at this most challenging time.”

Organisations that sign up will be asked to commit to the Hartlepool Warm Hubs Promise which pledges among other things to provide warmth without judgement and wider support opportunities as needed.

The council’s Community Hubs and libraries will be amongst the first Warm Hubs. They will also offer practical tips and advice on energy saving costs.

It has £10,000 of funding and will give the first 66 organisations which sign up £150 towards their setting up costs.