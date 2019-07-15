Players with fans on the Mill House stand. Hartlepool United fans open day and new strip lunch. Picture by Frank Reid

Can you spot yourself in our gallery of fan photos from Hartlepool United's official open day?

Hundreds of Hartlepool United fans showed their devotion to the blue and white cause by attending the club’s official open day.

By Gavin Ledwith
Monday, 15 July, 2019, 10:57

Our photographer was also there on Saturday to capture the excitement on the faces of supporters with the new 2019-20 season only weeks away. Remember you can buy copies of all our staff pictures by logging on to our www.northeastpress.newsprints.co.uk/or by ringing 0330 403 0033.

1. Patiently waiting

Hartlepool United fans wait to get their new shirts during the open day and new strip lunch. Picture by Frank Reid

Photo: Frank Reid

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. On the terraces

Fans inside the ground.

Photo: Frank Reid

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. All smiles

A happy fan inside the ground.

Photo: Frank Reid

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. 'Sign please'

Players sign autographs for the fans.

Photo: Frank Reid

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 4