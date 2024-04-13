Car catches fire on main road leading into Hartlepool
Drivers faced delays following a large car fire on one of the main roads leading into Hartlepool.
Emergency services arrived at the scene on the morning of Saturday, April 13, on the A179 in Hartlepool.
Drivers were faced with delays as Cleveland Police and Cleveland Fire Brigade attended to a BMW that was on fire.
Cleveland Police and Cleveland Fire Brigade have been approached for comment.
More information will be released in due course.
