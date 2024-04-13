Car ‘well alight’ on main Hartlepool road

Drivers faced delays following a large car fire on one of the main roads leading into Hartlepool.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 13th Apr 2024, 15:04 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2024, 10:59 BST
Emergency services arrived at the scene shortly after 10am on Saturday, April 13, on the A179 Sheraton Interchange, in Hart, Hartlepool.

Drivers were faced with delays as Cleveland Police and Cleveland Fire Brigade attended to a BMW that was on fire.

A spokesperson from Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “Two fire engines were in attendance from Hartlepool. One car well alight.

Emergency services attended the scene on the morning of Saturday, April 13.

"Two hose reels and one breathing apparatus were used.

"100% smoke damage to car; engine bay 100% mechanical damage.

"Crews made the scene safe and got the stop around 10.42am.”

Cleveland Police have been approached for comment.

