Care home staff organise romantic Valentine’s meal for couple married for 65 years

Alan and Mary Williams are residents at Croft House, in Shotton Colliery, and, although their differing health and social care needs mean they don’t share a room, the couple spend lots of quality time together.

Alan, 88, moved into the care home in 2020, with his wife, 86-year-old Mary, joining him the following year.

Wanting to make Valentine’s Day extra special, staff at the care home treated Alan and Mary to a private dining experience for two with Mary having scampi and Alan opting for steak and chips to go with a glass of non-alcoholic rose.

The couple enjoyed a romantic meal.

After the pair danced to They Told Us We Were Too Young, Mary said: “It was a fantastic day, lovely food, it was magical and I couldn’t believe it. Everyone was so lovely, Alan had such a great day too.”

The other residents at Croft House also got to celebrate the day, as the home organised a singer to entertain everyone, followed by afternoon tea, with cakes made by the residents.

Croft House manager Karen Clarke said: “Mary and Alan have been a joy since they moved in with us and we really wanted to do something special for them.

“Their story is so heartwarming as they are still absolutely devoted to each other after all these years! We organise lots of activities for our residents, and while our Valentine’s Day celebrations include everyone, Mary and Alan have a special relationship that we felt deserved some extra effort.

Alan and Mary got married in 1954.

“When Mary joined Alan last year, the two shared a dance together, which made everyone quite emotional. We are all so touched by their lovely story.”

The couple met in Shotton Colliery and married in 1954. Alan worked in the colliery pit for 30 years and Mary worked at a Dewhirst clothing factory for 20 years.

The pair have a son, Ronnie and daughter, Kathleen, who sadly died last year. They also have four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Alan added: “It’s because we love each other. We haven’t been married long enough! It means everything to us to be together at Croft House.”

The couple danced to ‘They Told Us We Were Too Young’.

