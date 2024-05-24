Carlton Adventure managers Hartlepool Borough Council support investigation into mudslide tragedy
Leah Harrison, from Darlington, was on a school trip at Carlton Adventure, which is run by Hartlepool Borough Council.
She tragically died during one of the centre’s instructor-led forest walks near to Carlton-in-Cleveland on Wednesday.
The council said it was “utterly devastated and heartbroken” and is supporting a full investigation.
The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) will be carrying out a joint investigation with North Yorkshire Police into the incident.
Carlton Adventure centre has suspended all its activities while the investigation is carried out.
Denise McGuckin, managing director of Hartlepool Borough Council, said on Thursday: ‘‘We can confirm that a tragic incident occurred during one of the Centre’s instructor-led outdoor education forest walks near to Carlton-in-Cleveland yesterday.
“We are utterly devastated and heartbroken and our thoughts are with Leah’s family and friends and all those affected.
“We are working closely with our partner agencies to carry out a full investigation and we are temporarily suspending all outdoor activities and residential breaks managed by the Council.
“Whilst the investigation is being carried out it would be inappropriate for us to comment further.”
Generations of children from Hartlepool and across the North East have attended the camping centre which turned 90 in 2022.
In a statement, Leah’s family said: “Leah Harrison, the happy, bubbly, go-lucky little girl.
“The beautiful smile, the giddy laugh, the silly jokes.
“You will never ever be forgotten baby girl.”
